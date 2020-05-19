Zacks: Analysts Expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.03). NuVasive posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 190.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year earnings of $0.71 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to $1.90. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.23 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical device company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $259.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.32 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 5.30%. NuVasive’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NuVasive from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of NuVasive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuVasive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,432 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $96,863,000 after buying an additional 475,759 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,528,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in NuVasive by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 958,850 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,157,000 after purchasing an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 887,533 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,642,000 after purchasing an additional 77,925 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth $44,332,000.

Shares of NUVA traded up $5.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.50. 1,180,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 957,461. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.44. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $81.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $55.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical device company, develops and markets minimally disruptive surgical products and procedurally integrated solutions for spine surgery. Its products focus on applications for spine fusion surgery, including ancillary products and services used to aid in the surgical procedure. The company's principal products include Maximum Access Surgery, a minimally disruptive surgical platform, which includes its software-driven nerve detection and avoidance systems, and intraoperative monitoring (IOM) services and support; MaXcess, an integrated split-blade retractor system; and various specialized implants and biologics.

