ZB Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $769.50 Million (ZB)

ZB Token (CURRENCY:ZB) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. During the last week, ZB Token has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ZB Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002314 BTC on major exchanges. ZB Token has a total market cap of $103.69 million and $769.50 million worth of ZB Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00042656 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $326.05 or 0.03370790 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00053402 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002129 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00031197 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010356 BTC.

ZB Token Profile

ZB Token is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2018. ZB Token’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,288,810 tokens. The official website for ZB Token is www.zb.com. ZB Token’s official Twitter account is @ZbTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZB Token Token Trading

ZB Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZB Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZB Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZB Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

