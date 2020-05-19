Zealium (NZL) Price Hits $0.0025 on Top Exchanges

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. In the last seven days, Zealium has traded up 66.4% against the US dollar. Zealium has a total market cap of $33,431.23 and approximately $19.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zealium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00008222 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002640 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000562 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 23.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000124 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

NZL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 14,258,238 coins and its circulating supply is 13,258,238 coins. The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz.

Zealium Coin Trading

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

