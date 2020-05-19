Zen Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $211,595.17 (ZP)

Zen Protocol (CURRENCY:ZP) traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 19th. Over the last seven days, Zen Protocol has traded up 25.4% against the U.S. dollar. Zen Protocol has a total market cap of $211,595.17 and approximately $11.00 worth of Zen Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zen Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0093 or 0.00000096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.88 or 0.02053543 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.53 or 0.00087207 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00172988 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00039694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Zen Protocol Coin Profile

Zen Protocol (ZP) is a coin. It launched on December 17th, 2017. Zen Protocol’s total supply is 26,631,450 coins and its circulating supply is 22,636,450 coins. Zen Protocol’s official Twitter account is @zen_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zen Protocol is /r/zenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zen Protocol’s official website is www.zenprotocol.com.

Zen Protocol Coin Trading

Zen Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zen Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zen Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zen Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

