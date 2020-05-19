ZPER (ZPR) Price Hits $0.0003 on Exchanges

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One ZPER token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. During the last week, ZPER has traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. ZPER has a market capitalization of $341,877.01 and $9,248.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004915 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00053982 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00349873 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Switch (ESH) traded up 58.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010176 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00009778 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000496 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00011340 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00003463 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,309,948,310 tokens. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ZPER Token Trading

ZPER can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Allbit, Bit-Z, Liquid, HitBTC and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZPER using one of the exchanges listed above.

