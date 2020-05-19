ZUM TOKEN Trading 109.4% Higher Over Last Week (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded up 109.4% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $189,402.57 and approximately $21.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.59 or 0.00686468 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004158 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001751 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000803 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 57.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 41% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,856,206,793 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,856,206,793 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken. ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

