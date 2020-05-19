Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,704 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 31.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,704 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,271,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $84,809,000 after acquiring an additional 280,151 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 7.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 418,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after buying an additional 28,795 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 156.2% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 5,982 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 34,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

EXPD stock opened at $71.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $52.55 and a 12 month high of $81.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.75.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 1.4%. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.99%.

EXPD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,790 shares in the company, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Read More: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.