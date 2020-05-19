Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 13,159 Shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,297 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 65,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.64.

NYSE WMB opened at $19.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.18. Williams Companies Inc has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $29.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 1.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.17%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

In other news, Director Michael A. Creel acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

