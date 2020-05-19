Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 263 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,649 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Markel were worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Markel by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Markel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Markel by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,445,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 13.5% in the first quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 5,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,503,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Markel by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,803,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel alerts:

In other news, Chairman Alan I. Kirshner sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,453,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $831.55 on Tuesday. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $893.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,086.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40 and a beta of 0.64.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 17.09 earnings per share for the current year.

MKL has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. TheStreet cut Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 target price on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,029.00.

Markel Company Profile

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.