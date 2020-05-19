Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 108.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,900 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 342.5% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE COLD opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.42. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $484.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmeriCold Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.63.

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

