Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,293 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 20,613 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 318.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the bank’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

Shares of HDB opened at $36.44 on Tuesday. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $65.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.54.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

