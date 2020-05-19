Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 20,933 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,933 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $3,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 590 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $72.92 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.08.

AEM opened at $66.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.42 and a 200-day moving average of $55.97. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $69.66.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $671.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.33 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

