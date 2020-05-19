Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 2,275 Shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 73.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 248.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Robecosam AG grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 11,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 44.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of -0.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hormel Foods Corp has a 12 month low of $37.00 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 13th will be paid a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is presently 53.45%.

In related news, EVP Thomas R. Day sold 46,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $2,265,361.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,873,070.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $895,779.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,259 shares in the company, valued at $881,727.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock worth $5,391,665. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HRL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hormel Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.90.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

