Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 9,677 Shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,677 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $3,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Thomson Reuters by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 52,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,778,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TRI shares. TD Securities cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up previously from $81.00) on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Thomson Reuters from $80.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.22.

Thomson Reuters stock opened at $67.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.83. Thomson Reuters Corp has a 12 month low of $52.23 and a 12 month high of $82.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 27.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Corp will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.83%.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.