Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,407 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 168,479 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 253,525 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 19,393 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 14.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 123,502 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,252,000 after buying an additional 16,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 47.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,107,256 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $216,905,000 after buying an additional 1,653,259 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 607,065 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $25,782,000 after buying an additional 8,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.1% in the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Shares of LVS stock opened at $48.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.77. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The casino operator reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 28.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LVS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.