Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 19.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,563 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,495 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 62.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $4,222,639.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,137.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $5,775,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,087,657.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 347,486 shares of company stock valued at $47,993,602. Company insiders own 12.02% of the company’s stock.

OKTA opened at $179.43 on Tuesday. Okta Inc has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $185.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.17 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.80 and a beta of 0.99.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.83 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. Okta’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on OKTA shares. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Okta in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

