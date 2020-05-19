Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,950 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of CyrusOne worth $4,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in CyrusOne by 442.6% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 23,659 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in CyrusOne by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,013,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CyrusOne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CONE. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $52.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of CyrusOne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

In other CyrusOne news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $304,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,487,743. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 12,598 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $818,870.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,478 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 over the last ninety days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CONE opened at $69.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CyrusOne Inc has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $79.73.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a negative net margin of 3.32% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Story: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.