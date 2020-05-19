Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Stock Holdings in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,222 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in J M Smucker were worth $3,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of J M Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 1.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,163,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,203,000 after purchasing an additional 20,456 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in J M Smucker by 9.0% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 245,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,250,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,198,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of J M Smucker from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine raised J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $112.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $92.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of J M Smucker in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.69.

In other news, CFO Mark R. Belgya sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.12, for a total transaction of $87,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,644,247.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J M Smucker stock opened at $114.00 on Tuesday. J M Smucker Co has a 12-month low of $91.88 and a 12-month high of $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average is $108.26.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that J M Smucker Co will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. J M Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 42.46%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

