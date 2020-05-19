Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE:FCAU) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 430,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,331 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FCAU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,447,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,113,346 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles in the 4th quarter worth about $165,888,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,780,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,598,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,111,000 after buying an additional 1,799,251 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles by 398.3% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,472,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574,849 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FCAU opened at $7.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.07. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FCAU. ValuEngine lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Cfra cut their target price on Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fiat Chrysler Automobiles from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.67.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, distributes, and sells vehicles, components, and production systems. The company operates through five segments: NAFTA, LATAM, APAC, EMEA, and Maserati. It provides passenger cars, SUV vehicles, trucks, and light commercial vehicles under the Jeep, Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Alfa Romeo, and Abarth brands; and luxury vehicles under the Maserati brand, as well as related service parts and accessories, and service contracts under the Mopar brand.

