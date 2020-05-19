Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.17 Million Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,513 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 199.5% in the 1st quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 602 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 851.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ BMRN opened at $95.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 156.33, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.01. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.88 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.58.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.32. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 3.62%. The firm had revenue of $502.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMRN shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $108.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,537,577.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $126,034.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,368,622. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,452 shares of company stock worth $11,606,725 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

