Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.30 Million Stake in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in FleetCor Technologies were worth $3,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 99.2% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 89,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,658,000 after buying an additional 44,461 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 432.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 283,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,792,000 after buying an additional 229,848 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.9% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 203,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,070,000 after buying an additional 49,164 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,917,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alan King sold 6,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.49, for a total value of $2,120,694.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Steven Sloan sold 2,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.59, for a total transaction of $954,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,390 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,710.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,393 shares of company stock worth $18,138,045. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE FLT opened at $222.54 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $218.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.51 and a 1 year high of $329.85.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.17. FleetCor Technologies had a net margin of 32.37% and a return on equity of 29.18%. The business had revenue of $661.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FLT. ValuEngine raised shares of FleetCor Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $275.00 target price (down previously from $325.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

About FleetCor Technologies

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

