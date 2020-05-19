Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.57 Million Holdings in AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 262,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 385,558 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in AES were worth $3,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AES by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in AES by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 124,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in AES by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $612,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in AES by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 160,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in AES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 291,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AES news, Director John B. Morse, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tarun Khanna purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.27 per share, with a total value of $48,461.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at $48,461. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 39,293 shares of company stock valued at $442,461. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AES has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AES from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group upgraded AES from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

AES opened at $13.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.11. AES Corp has a 12-month low of $8.11 and a 12-month high of $21.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.02.

AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. AES had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.97%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. AES’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AES Corp will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a $0.1433 dividend. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

