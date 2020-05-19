Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.61 Million Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 53,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 19,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 90.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMS Energy stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $69.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.20.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4075 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.46%.

In related news, Director John G. Russell sold 5,600 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.73, for a total transaction of $312,088.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 181,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,129,651.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 1,796 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $99,893.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,418.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,165 shares of company stock valued at $561,951 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $67.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Mizuho assumed coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CMS Energy from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on CMS Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CMS Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

