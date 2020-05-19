Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.63 Million Stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Edison International were worth $3,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Edison International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 51,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,858,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

EIX opened at $57.18 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $43.63 and a 1-year high of $78.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.12 and a 200-day moving average of $67.09.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.14). Edison International had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.6375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EIX shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Edison International from $93.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. KeyCorp started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, May 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Edison International in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

