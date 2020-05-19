Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Franco Nevada were worth $4,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FNV. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 243,281 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Franco Nevada in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Franco Nevada from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays cut shares of Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cfra raised their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.92.

FNV stock opened at $147.24 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $126.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. Franco Nevada Corp has a one year low of $72.98 and a one year high of $152.70. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.92 million. Franco Nevada had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. This is a boost from Franco Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Franco Nevada’s payout ratio is presently 54.95%.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

