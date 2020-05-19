Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Lowers Position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) by 64.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76,931 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Leidos by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Leidos by 0.3% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 45,748 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Leidos by 10.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in Leidos by 1.3% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LDOS. Cfra cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. William Blair began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Leidos in a research note on Friday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Leidos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.25.

Shares of LDOS opened at $96.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Leidos Holdings Inc has a one year low of $68.00 and a one year high of $125.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.04). Leidos had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.20%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Leidos Holdings Inc will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 26.31%.

In other news, insider Jonathan W. Scholl sold 30,595 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.66, for a total transaction of $3,140,882.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,299 shares in the company, valued at $5,163,695.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 600 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $61,362.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $983,121.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

