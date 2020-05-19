Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 107,126 Shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 239.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,910 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,126 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Momo worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in Momo in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 791.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 389.1% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 3,323 shares during the period. 54.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MOMO. BidaskClub cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Benchmark lowered their target price on Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Momo in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $22.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.15 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. Momo Inc has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 6.06 and a quick ratio of 6.06.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 17.36%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 8th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th.

Momo Company Profile

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

