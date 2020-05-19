Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 11,600 Shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,600 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $3,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. 66.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TCOM opened at $25.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.61. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $40.90.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $1.95. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 19.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. ValuEngine raised Trip.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. HSBC cut Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.80 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

