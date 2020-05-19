Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 5,618 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $3,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the first quarter valued at $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,116,020,000 after purchasing an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MXIM opened at $55.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.79. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.93 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MXIM shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.19.

In related news, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $308,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,307,077 in the last quarter. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Maxim Integrated Products

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM).

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.