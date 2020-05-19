Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 59,702 Shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 111.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,207 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of UBER. FMR LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,759,055,000 after buying an additional 32,316,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 31,174,193 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $870,383,000 after purchasing an additional 21,507,161 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $271,810,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979,108 shares during the last quarter. 60.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE:UBER opened at $33.62 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.15. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 58.70% and a negative net margin of 71.48%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $6,908,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,870,000 shares of company stock valued at $53,395,300. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.42.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.