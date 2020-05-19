Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $3,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ELS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Equity Lifestyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,224,000 after acquiring an additional 45,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,208,000. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Lifestyle Properties alerts:

ELS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

NYSE ELS opened at $56.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.57 and a 200 day moving average of $67.12. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.97 and a 1 year high of $77.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Equity Lifestyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $280.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.62 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 28, 2019, we own or have an interest in 409 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 153,984 sites.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Lifestyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.