Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) by 8.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tiffany & Co. were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIF. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Tiffany & Co. by 236.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Sarl bought a new position in shares of Tiffany & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TIF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $127.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 3.99. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Tiffany & Co. Profile

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

