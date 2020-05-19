Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TDG. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 6,354 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group stock opened at $370.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $324.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.06.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 15.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 244,223 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $466.83 per share, for a total transaction of $114,010,623.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Small acquired 111,205 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $350.80 per share, with a total value of $39,010,714.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 372,428 shares of company stock valued at $158,749,047 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

TDG has been the topic of several research reports. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $600.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on TransDigm Group from $620.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $484.67.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

