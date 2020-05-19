Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 211,383 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 47.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 211,383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.06% of Ally Financial worth $3,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,640,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,684,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,853,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,031 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Ally Financial by 129.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,016,000. 92.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Ally Financial from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded Ally Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY opened at $16.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.45. Ally Financial Inc has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $35.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.60.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.29). Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

