Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 50,433 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its position in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 58.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,895 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 50,433 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CDW. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,097,304 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $870,939,000 after buying an additional 161,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CDW by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,921,899 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $845,884,000 after buying an additional 2,446,180 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,367,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $623,798,000 after purchasing an additional 27,836 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CDW by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,966,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $423,748,000 after purchasing an additional 523,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,959,000 after purchasing an additional 104,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CDW from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CDW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $97.81 on Tuesday. CDW has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.92. The company has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. CDW had a return on equity of 97.93% and a net margin of 4.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CDW will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 25th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. CDW’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

In other CDW news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 141,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total value of $707,030.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDW Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

