Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 72,762 Shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 53.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,981 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 72,762 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $3,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 99,396 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $4,895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 10.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,990,362 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $145,930,000 after purchasing an additional 288,008 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,473 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 39,664 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 347.9% during the first quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology PLC has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $64.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 62.81%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 33,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total value of $1,717,161.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,198 shares in the company, valued at $568,746.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,996 shares of company stock worth $5,018,114 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Friday, April 24th. Summit Insights lowered Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.95.

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

