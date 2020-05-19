Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Position Reduced by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,668,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592,433 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.39% of Zynga worth $25,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Zynga by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 197,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 17,746 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Zynga during the 4th quarter valued at $63,587,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 122,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zynga by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,999,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,749,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Zynga by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,114,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,421,000 after acquiring an additional 483,941 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Zynga stock opened at $7.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.65. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89. Zynga Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. On average, analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.25 price target on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Zynga from $5.60 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.95.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey Buckley sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $30,687.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,337 shares in the company, valued at $522,892.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $85,560.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 721,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,144,708.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 591,155 shares of company stock valued at $3,784,338. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

