$0.07 EPS Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post earnings of $0.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Dolby Laboratories reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 81.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.72. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $351.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.35 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

In related news, CFO Lewis Chew sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $547,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 658.1% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DLB opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.87. Dolby Laboratories has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $73.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average of $64.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

