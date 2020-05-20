$0.29 EPS Expected for SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that SilverBow Resources Inc (NYSE:SBOW) will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SilverBow Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.39. SilverBow Resources posted earnings of $5.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 94.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $3.47. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover SilverBow Resources.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.05). The company had revenue of $69.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.70 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 34.36% and a return on equity of 26.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut SilverBow Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities raised SilverBow Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SilverBow Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 10,284 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 95.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 472.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 6,502 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SBOW stock opened at $4.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SilverBow Resources has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.92.

About SilverBow Resources

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of 1,345 MMcfe. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

