-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Posted by on May 20th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of ACRS stock remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 233,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,715. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply