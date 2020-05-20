-$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.43) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.46) to ($1.39). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.56) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,490.64% and a negative return on equity of 99.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aclaris Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.13.

Shares of ACRS stock remained flat at $$1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday. 233,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,715. Aclaris Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.70 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 26,213 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Aclaris Therapeutics by 317.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 28,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

