$1.07 Billion in Sales Expected for TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE:THS) will post $1.07 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for TreeHouse Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.06 billion and the highest is $1.08 billion. TreeHouse Foods posted sales of $1.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods will report full-year sales of $4.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.25 billion to $4.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.30 billion to $4.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TreeHouse Foods.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. TreeHouse Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

THS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on TreeHouse Foods from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.84.

NYSE:THS opened at $50.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.73. TreeHouse Foods has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $60.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

In other news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 4,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.72, for a total transaction of $258,433.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Dale Smith bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.26 per share, for a total transaction of $37,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,560. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 10,500 shares of company stock worth $391,080 and have sold 28,382 shares worth $1,460,679. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc operates as a food and beverage manufacturer in the United States, Canada, and Italy. The company operates through Baked Goods, Beverages, Condiments, Meals, and Snacks segments. The Baked Goods segment offers candies, cookies, crackers, in-store bakery products, pita chips, pretzels, refrigerated dough, retail griddle waffles, pancakes, and French toasts.

