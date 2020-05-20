$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) to post $1.15 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Church & Dwight’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.17 billion. Church & Dwight posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Church & Dwight will report full year sales of $4.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.55 billion to $4.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.67 billion to $4.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Church & Dwight.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.27.

In related news, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,932,818.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,626.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 362,660 shares of company stock valued at $26,145,808. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 59.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHD stock opened at $72.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

