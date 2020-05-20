$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) to post $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH reported sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CCI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $152.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In other news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total transaction of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares in the company, valued at $7,349,430.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 213.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH stock opened at $152.56 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a PE ratio of 79.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.34. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $168.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is currently 84.36%.

About CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

