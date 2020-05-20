102,279 Shares in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 102,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,163,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

WTRG opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities Inc has a one year low of $30.40 and a one year high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.57.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

