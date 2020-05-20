$13.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will announce sales of $13.56 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.98 billion and the lowest is $13.33 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $14.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $55.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $54.12 billion to $56.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $56.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $54.51 billion to $58.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.52). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $13.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS.

PRU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. DOWLING & PARTN downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total value of $140,914.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,915 shares in the company, valued at $1,029,502.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.17, for a total transaction of $722,994.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4,312.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRU opened at $54.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.71. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $38.62 and a one year high of $103.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.64%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

