$144.21 Million in Sales Expected for Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) will announce sales of $144.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Taubman Centers’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $149.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $138.61 million. Taubman Centers posted sales of $149.61 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taubman Centers will report full-year sales of $620.21 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $575.40 million to $661.11 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $624.91 million, with estimates ranging from $576.21 million to $686.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Taubman Centers.

Get Taubman Centers alerts:

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $159.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a net margin of 34.24% and a negative return on equity of 107.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS.

TCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Cfra raised shares of Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taubman Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

TCO stock opened at $38.37 on Wednesday. Taubman Centers has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42 and a beta of -0.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Taubman Centers by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,653,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,776,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 7.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,867,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,095,000 after buying an additional 189,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,506,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,920,000 after buying an additional 78,242 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Taubman Centers by 19.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,495,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,512,000 after buying an additional 408,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Taubman Centers in the first quarter worth about $83,760,000. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taubman Centers Company Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taubman Centers (TCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taubman Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taubman Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.