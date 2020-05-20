$16.77 Billion in Sales Expected for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) will report $16.77 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Procter & Gamble’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.09 billion and the lowest is $16.52 billion. Procter & Gamble posted sales of $17.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $70.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.77 billion to $70.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $71.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $70.28 billion to $72.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Procter & Gamble.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 29.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.31.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 7,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $883,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,369,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $45,736,729.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $112.44 on Wednesday. Procter & Gamble has a fifty-two week low of $94.34 and a fifty-two week high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.37. The company has a market capitalization of $283.73 billion, a PE ratio of 63.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

