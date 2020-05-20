1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director Acquires $24,000.00 in Stock

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Director James G. Aaron acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

FCCY stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.00. 24,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,781. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.41 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.59. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $15.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.77 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Siena Capital Partners GP LLC now owns 154,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 10.5% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 116,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 35.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 4,097 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 5,897 shares in the last quarter. 37.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCCY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

