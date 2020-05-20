$2.09 Billion in Sales Expected for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) will report sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for J B Hunt Transport Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.29 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services reported sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will report full year sales of $9.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.59 billion to $9.57 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.92 billion to $10.24 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover J B Hunt Transport Services.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.06). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. J B Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on J B Hunt Transport Services from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BidaskClub upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.24.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,086,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 300.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 113.8% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 51.3% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 95.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1,940.0% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $102.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.15. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 1-year low of $75.29 and a 1-year high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

