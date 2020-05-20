$2.10 Billion in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) to announce sales of $2.10 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Royal Caribbean Cruises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.37 billion and the lowest is $1.97 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises posted sales of $2.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises will report full-year sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $11.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $9.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.33 billion to $12.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Cruises.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCL. Argus lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Buckingham Research lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $158.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth about $4,139,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 68.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $42.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.48. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 1 year low of $19.25 and a 1 year high of $135.32.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

